First American Bank Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

First American Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $96.84 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.