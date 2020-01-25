First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $1.27 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Apple comprises 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 18,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 80,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 104,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

