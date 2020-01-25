First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) and The Competition Critical Survey

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) is one of 95 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Guaranty Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 37.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 13.48% 8.22% 0.69% First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors 16.32% 5.86% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors 701 1729 1351 98 2.22

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.44%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million $14.21 million 12.34 First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors $893.18 million $208.84 million 17.25

First Guaranty Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares rivals beat First Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

