First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other First Merchants news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Merchants by 50.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Merchants by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.78 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

