First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 3,467 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.