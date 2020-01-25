First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.