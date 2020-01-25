First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after acquiring an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.