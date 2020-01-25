First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.