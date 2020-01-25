First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,074,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

