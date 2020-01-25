First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,770 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.