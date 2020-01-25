First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,829,000 after acquiring an additional 593,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $144.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

