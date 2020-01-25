First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 197 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

