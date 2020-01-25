First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 6,086 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

