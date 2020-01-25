First Personal Financial Services Buys 1,969 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UN. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:UN opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.