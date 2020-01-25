First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

