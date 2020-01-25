First Personal Financial Services Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 3.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

