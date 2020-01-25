First Personal Financial Services Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

