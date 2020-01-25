First Personal Financial Services Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,342,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 101,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 77,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.