First Personal Financial Services Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 597.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.