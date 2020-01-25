First Personal Financial Services Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.47% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1,382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $41.27 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

