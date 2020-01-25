First Personal Financial Services Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $240.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.98 and a twelve month high of $244.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

