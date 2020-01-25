First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $136.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

