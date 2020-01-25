First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,480 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in ANSYS by 73.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ANSS stock opened at $277.34 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.27 and a 1-year high of $280.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

