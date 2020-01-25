FirstBlood Market Cap Tops $5.32 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $28,441.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX and Liqui. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, Livecoin, Gatecoin, OKEx, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.