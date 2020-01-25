FirstCoin (FRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 96.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,737.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052479 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073870 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.83 or 1.00821710 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.