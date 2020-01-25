Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,412. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $122.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

