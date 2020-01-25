Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises about 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.62% of Five9 worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $3,090,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $814,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $1,288,000.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,447.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $422,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 372.63, a P/E/G ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

