FLETA (FLETA) Price Down 16.6% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $425,458.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,932,386 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

