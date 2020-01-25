FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last week, FLIP has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $687,497.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

