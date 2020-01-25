FLIP (FLP) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $686,124.00 and approximately $381.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

