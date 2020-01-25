Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00023527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.35 million and $179,094.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

