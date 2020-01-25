Focused Investors LLC Has $87.92 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $87,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

