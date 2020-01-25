Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th.

FL stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 12.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,083,362 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 79.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

