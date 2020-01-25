Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.60

News headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Ford Motor’s ranking:

Shares of F opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

