Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

