Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.52).

FORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forterra to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Forterra stock opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.47) on Friday. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.30. The company has a market cap of $680.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

