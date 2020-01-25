Fortuna Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,012.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Fortuna has a market cap of $305,757.00 and approximately $7,012.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, IDAX, Kucoin, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

