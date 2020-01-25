Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTSV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 630,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

