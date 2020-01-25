Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOSL. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 691,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.75 million, a PE ratio of 272.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.