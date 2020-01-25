Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.68. 110,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,634.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

