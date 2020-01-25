Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 2,299,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

