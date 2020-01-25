FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Hits $214.92 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $214.92 million and $2.71 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011845 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

