Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,012 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

