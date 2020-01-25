Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 15,858 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,055,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 225,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

