Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,913 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

