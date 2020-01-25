Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.57. The company had a trading volume of 558,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.09 and a twelve month high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

