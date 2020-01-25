Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 451 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,997,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in Broadcom by 820.0% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,104,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $324.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day moving average of $296.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

