Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 5,834 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. 2,668,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

