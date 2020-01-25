Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in United Technologies by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

