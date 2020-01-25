Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,600,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Allstate by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 161,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

